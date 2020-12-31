Creque helps Fitch top Struthers by scoring 27

Lady Falcons scored the first 9 points of the game

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Zayda Creque connected on four 3-point shots as Fitch defeated Struthers, 50-42.

Creque closed out her night with a game-high 27 points for the Lady Falcons. Chelsie Wheeler and Jocelyn Jourdan each scored 9 points.

Fitch scored the game’s first 9 points. The Falcons jumped out to a 19-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Fitch will travel to Louisville to take on the Lady Leopards on Monday.

Sophomore Chloe Neider led Struthers with 13 points. Heike Kaurschill added 11. The Lady Wildcats will be back in action on Monday when they visit Lakeview.

