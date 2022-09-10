YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State Penguins quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw tied a school record as he helped lead YSU past Dayton 49-16 Saturday afternoon.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Crenshaw threw for five touchdown passes, tying a school record held by Kurt Hess.

The Penguins opened the scoring on their first drive of the game when Demeatric found Latrell Fordham for a three-yard touchdown to make it 7-0.

Crenshaw would throw his second touchdown of the game later in the quarter when he hooked up with Bryce Oliver for a 17-yard score to double the YSU lead to 14-0.

He would add his third of the first quarter at the 1:34 mark when Crenshaw hit Jaleel McLaughlin on a shovel pass for a 52-yard touchdown to give the Penguins a 21-0 lead.

After a Dayton field goal, Crenshaw would add his fourth of the first half when he connected with Max Tomczak on a 27-yard touchdown to make it 28-3.

YSU would lead 28-10 going into the half.

The score would stay that way until late in the third quarter when McLaughlin found space on the right side and took it 46-yards for the score, extending the YSU lead to 35-10.

YSU threw for six touchdown passes in the game which is a new school record.

The win moves Youngstown State to 2-0 and will travel to Kentucky next week.