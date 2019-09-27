Crawford catches TD; Canfield goes up big

An important week 5 game pits Alliance versus Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield and Alliance are both 2-2 but tonight’s game is pivotal in giving the winner a boost towards week eleven.

Alliance opened the contest with a long drive which ended inside the Cardinal red zone on 4th down. Then, Canfield took over from the Aviator 10-yard line and went the distance on 7 plays to take a 7-0 advantage. The drive was capped off by Nick Crawford’s 5-yard run. Junior Ethan Fletcher had a 44-yard run to setup the touchdown by Crawford.

On the Aviators’ second drive of the game, Alliance took 9 plays which took the team down deep inside of Canfield territory. On 4th down, Nick Deack booted a 38-yard field goal to bring the Aviators with 4 points (7-3).

Following an interception by Tony Pannunzio, Crawford scored for a second time on the ground from 10-yards out. The drive took 8 plays and amassed 54 yards.

After an Alliance turnover inside the Cardinals’ 10-yard line, Canfield went down to the field and scored on a Fletcher to Crawford 19-yard touchdown pass play (20-3).

Scoring Chart

First Quarter

C – Nick Crawford, 5-yard TD run (C 7-0)

A – Nick Deack, 38-yard FG (7-3)

Second Quarter

C – Nick Crawford, 10-yard TD run (C 14-3)

C – Nick Crawford, 19-yard TD catch from Ethan Fletcher (C 20-3)