Cradle of Coaches: 9 NFL head coaches played high school football in PA

If the Browns hire Kevin Stefanski, four of the five head coaching vacancies this year will have been filled by coaches with Pennsylvania roots

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four of the five head coaching vacancies in the NFL this year have been filled by men who played high school football in the state of Pennsylvania (that is if the Browns do indeed make the Kevin Stefanski hire official this week).

That means nine of the current 32 head coaches in the NFL have Pennsylvania high school football roots. Here’s the entire list:

Bruce Arians – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arians was born in Paterson, New Jersey but played quarterback and graduated from William Penn High School in York, PA.

Vic Fangio – Denver Broncos

Fangio was born and raised in Dunmore, PA. He played safety for the Bucks in high school and served as an assistant coach for his alma mater from 1979 to 1981.

Joe Judge – New York Giants

Judge was born in Philadelphia, PA and graduated from Lansdale Catholic High School where he played quarterback for the Crusaders.

Mike McCarthy – Dallas Cowboys

McCarthy was born and raised in Pittsburgh. He lived in Greenfield as a child and graduated from Bishop Boyle High School in Homestead.

Sean McDermott – Buffalo Bills

McDermott was born in Omaha, Nebraska but graduated from LaSalle College High School outside of Philadelphia. McDermott was all-conference safety for the Explorers’ football team and a two-time league champion wrestler.

Matt Nagy – Chicago Bears

Nagy was born in Dunellen, New Jersey but grew up in Manhein, PA. He played quarterback at Manheim Central High School and led the Barons to the state semifinals in back-to-back seasons. Nagy graduated with over 3,500 career yards passing and was named Lancaster County’s most valuable player.

Frank Reich – Indianapolis Colts

Reich was born in Freeport, New York but graduated from Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon, PA where he played baseball, basketball and quarterback for the Falcons’ football team.

Matt Ruhle – Carolina Panthers

Rhule was born in New York City but attended State College High School in Pennsylvania. He played linebacker for the Little Lions and walked on at Penn State University.

Kevin Stefanski – Cleveland Browns

Stefanski grew up in Springfield Township outside of Philadelphia and graduated from St. Joseph’s Preparatory School. Stefanski was a first-team all-league quarterback and safety for the Prep.