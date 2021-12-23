DALLAS, Texas (WKBN) – The Dallas Cowboys have placed New Castle graduate Malik Hooker on the COVID-19/reserve list Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, Hooker is vaccinated which would mean he could return after back-to-back negative tests, 24 hours a part.

Malik Hooker was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list today, but he is now vaccinated, which gives him a chance to return before his 10-day window. https://t.co/1fTU3f2OwZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2021

He is coming off one of his best games for the Cowboys with six tackles, two pass breakups and an interception against the Giants.

Hooker has played in 13 games this season with Dallas, posting 37 tackles and the lone interception.

The former Red Hurricane spent four years with Indianapolis before coming to Dallas this off-season.