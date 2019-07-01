Cowboy Comeback: What Chaney is doing to ‘recruit’ its own players

For the first time since 2010, Chaney High School will field a varsity football team

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time since 2010, Chaney High School will field a varsity football team this fall. Head Coach Chris Amill is the man behind this Cowboy comeback.

Step one — keep the kids he’s got.

“Our kids love to be recruited just like everybody else,” Amill said. “So why not go after my boys, my kids, that are in Youngstown City Schools and convince them that this is the place to be?”

Amill has spent the summer doing home visits with his own players, just like college recruiters.

He talks with the parents and players, answers their questions and lays out his expectations. He also explains the NCAA’s core requirements so every kid understands what it takes to qualify for college and, possibly, play at the next level.

“Being able to sit down with those parents and the student, and talk to them and let them know this is where you are academically as a student and this is where you are academically as a football player if you want to play in college,” Amill said.

One of the most powerful parts for Amill is hearing from the families and their expectations of him.

“Just to take care of their babies, really,” he said. “Just to be fair, be honest and be upfront. You know, that’s one thing that I always promised my players and parents. I’ll give my boys every opportunity I have to make them successful but I can’t want it more than they do.”

Amill has also taken players on tour to some of the biggest college programs in the country this summer (Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio State, West Virginia, Cincinnati and Pitt).

He’s hoping their willingness to work toward that goal will lead to team success this season.

“Just letting them know. It’s going to be tough,” Amill said. “But I expect to win.”