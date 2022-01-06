GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Thiel College Department of Athletics has announced that no spectators will be allowed at athletic competitions hosted by the school through Jan. 17, effectively immediately.

The revised spectator policy comes as a result of increasing cases of COVID-19.

The timetable for the revised policy could be lengthened in the future based on the state of the ongoing pandemic.

In a release from the school’s athletic department, Thiel fans are encouraged to review other host institutions’ policies before traveling to competitions.