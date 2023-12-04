PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier scored 3:55 into overtime to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.

Tyson Foerster scored in regulation for Philadelphia.

Sidney Crosby became Pittsburgh’s all-time leading scorer against the Flyers when he tallied late in the first period.

The Penguins have lost five of seven and seven of 10.

Philadelphia won the first leg of a home-and-home set with the Penguins 4-3 on Saturday night in Pittsburgh when Couturier netted the only tally in the shootout.

It didn’t get that far this time, as Couturier finished a 2-on-1 with Travis Konecny, beating Alex Nedeljkovic with a one-timer that went just past his left pad and inside the post.

Crosby finished a 2-on-1 with Jake Guentzel with 46 seconds left in the first period to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead. The goal gave him 54 tallies and 125 points in 85 contests against Philadelphia, passing Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux for most points against the Flyers for a Pittsburgh player.

Foerster answered midway through the second with his fifth goal of the season to tie it. Konecny passed to Foerster open in the slot, and he fired a hard wrist shot high over Nedeljkovic’s right shoulder.

The Penguins had several strong scoring chances late in the period, but Carter Hart stood tall in goal for the Flyers. Nedeljkovic later made a great left pad save on Joel Farabee’s attempt with two minutes left in the period.

Both goalies made 31 saves.

Konecny twice had breakaway chances on the Flyers’ penalty kill, but Nedeljkovic denied both.

Both teams had quality chances in the third period. Hart made the best save of the frame when he snared Marcus Pettersson’s slap shot with a stellar glove save.

The Penguins were 0 for 3 on the power play and now have gone 29 straight opportunities on the man-advantage without a goal.

The teams meet twice more this season, Jan. 8 in Philadelphia and Feb. 25 in Pittsburgh.

UP NEXT

Penguins: At Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Flyers: At Arizona on Thursday night.