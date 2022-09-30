EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Luke Courtney scored five touchdowns Friday night in a 42-6 United victory over East Palestine.

Four of Courtney’s touchdowns came through the air, the other on the ground.

Grant Knight (two receiving) and Brock Rhodes (receiving, punt return) each had two touchdowns a piece in the win.

The Bulldogs led 6-0 early in the second quarter.

United (6-1) will host Wellsville in week eight. East Palestine (1-6) will visit Columbiana.