ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a good old-fashioned shootout Friday night in Rootstown as United walked away with a 62-49 Division VI playoff win.

Quarterback Luke Courtney was the star of the night with eight touchdowns in the game. Three came through the air and five on the ground.

Courtney also totaled over 500 yards of offense in the win.

United (9-2) will take on top-seeded Kirtland (11-0) in round two.