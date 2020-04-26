Breaking News
Country Roads! Kennedy Catholic’s Oscar Tshiebwe staying at WVU, passing on NBA Draft

KC grad Oscar Tshiebwe is passing on the 2020 NBA Draft and is set to return to WVU next year

West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) pulls down a rebound as TCU defenders Kevin Samuel (21), PJ Fuller (4) and Desmond Bane (1) look on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic grad Oscar Tshiebwe has decided to pass on the 2020 NBA Draft and return to West Virginia University for his sophomore season.

Tshiebwe made the announcement Sunday night on Twitter.

Tshiebwe cited not being able to have individual workouts and not having an NBA combine as some reasons he is returning to Morgantown.

Last season at WVU, Tshiebwe averaged 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds.

For his efforts, he was named to the All-Big 12 2nd Team as well as the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.

Tshiebwe is a former McDonald’s All-American, and was likewise Gatorade’s Pennsylvania Player of the Year. He led Kennedy Catholic to a pair of state championships in the high school ranks.

