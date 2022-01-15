HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Connie Cougras led Poland with 19 points as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 13-1 following their 59-36 win over United.

Cougras scored 13 points in the second half. Morgan Kluchar added 13 for Poland’s scoring attack. Five Bulldogs made at least one three-point basket.

Poland will visit Champion on Tuesday.

For United, the Golden Eagles were paced by Addyson Blazer and Maddy Kibler, who scored 10 and 9 points, respectively.

The Golden Eagles will play on Thursday at Wellsville.