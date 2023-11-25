CORTLAND, NY. (WKBN) – After falling behind 14-0 early, Grove City stormed back with 17 unanswered points before falling late 25-24 to Cortland in the 2023 NCAA Division III Football Championship quarterfinals.

With just under 9 minutes in the fourth quarter, Grove City took a 24-17 lead after quarterback Logan Pfeuffer found Scott Fraser for the go-ahead score, but Cortland responded with a touchdown and 2-point conversion with just 1:23 left to take a one-point lead.

The Wolverines would get in field goal range but ultimately would miss a 37 yard field goal attempt as time expired.

Pfeuffer tossed 3 touchdown passes and 197 passing yards and 38 rushing on the day.

Running back Nico Flati also rushed for 116 yards on the ground.

Three different receivers hauled in touchdowns, including Ryan Heckathorn and Ryan Lenhart along with Fraser.

After the loss, the Wolverines season ends at 11-1 after a trip to the quarterfinals in the DIII playoffs.