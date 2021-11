CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Lakeview junior is receiving support from the city as he heads off to compete in a state competition.

Zac Haley is going to the state cross country competition in Columbus on Friday.

The Cortland Police Department gave him an escort out of Cortland Friday morning to wish him luck.

Haley will be competing on Saturday against the best cross country runners across Ohio.

The race will be held at Fortress Obetz.