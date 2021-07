Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) and Jason Castro (18) celebrate a victory over the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Carlos Correa had an RBI double to spark Houston’s four-run third inning and the Astros defeated the Cleveland Indians 6-3.

Houston has won the first two games of the series after losing five of six.

Cleveland has dropped six of seven and third baseman José Ramírez was scratched from the lineup because of a sore left elbow.

Lance McCullers, Jr. won his fifth straight decision and Ryan Presley worked around a leadoff single in the ninth for his 13th save in 14 chances.