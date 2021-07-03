Correa homers as Astros down sinking Indians

Cleveland Indians’ Bobby Bradley slides into second for a double next to Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa (1) during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jake Odorizzi controlled Cleveland’s hitters for six innings, Carlos Correa homered and the Houston Astros didn’t miss a beat despite being down a couple of their stars in a 3-2 win over the banged-up Indians.

Cleveland has lost a season-high five straight. Odorizzi allowed just one earned run and four hits while pitching into the seventh.

The right-hander has only allowed two runs over 20 innings in his last four starts. Houston’s bullpen, which has been shaky for much of the season, came through.

Ryne Stanek and Cristian Javier worked an inning apiece before Ryan Pressly pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 14th save.