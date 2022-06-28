WASHINGTON (AP) – Patrick Corbin matched a career-high with 12 strikeouts, Yadiel Hernandez delivered a go-ahead two-run double, and the Washington Nationals rallied in the eighth inning for the second straight game, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1.



Corbin (4-10) allowed one run in eight innings for Washington, which has won three in a row and six of eight.

Pittsburgh has lost five in a row by a combined seven runs.



The Nationals were hitless in their first eight attempts with runners in scoring position before Hernandez pinch-hit against former Washington prospect Wil Crowe with two on and two outs in the eighth.



Hernandez hit a shot over Diego Castillo in right, plating both runners.