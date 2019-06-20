Cooper’s 3 RBI night powers Scrappers to 4th win of season

GRANVILLE, West Virginia (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers offense scored in each of the first five innings Wednesday on their way to a 7-4 win over the West Virginia Black Bears.

Mahoning Valley would get on the board in the top of the first thanks to a two out RBI single from Michael Cooper. The single would bring home Korey Holland who walked to start the game. In the second inning it would be a two out RBI single from Holland to add to the lead.

Cooper would strike again in the top of the third inning. With one out, he blasted a two run homer into the West Virginia bullpen in right.

RBI singles from George Valera and Henderson De Oleo would close out the scoring for the Scrappers in the fourth and fifth innings.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Black Bears would put all of their runs on the board. West Virginia would send all nine batters to the plate with RBI hits coming from Kyle Mottice, Nick Patten and a two run single from Brett Kinneman. All the runs came off of Scrappers starter Carlos Vargas.

Vargas started and took a no decision in 4.2 innings of work. He allowed 4 earned runs on 6 hits. Vargas walked 1 and struck out 1. Luis Valdez (1-1) earned the win with 2.1 innings of relief. Valdez allowed just 1 hit and struck out 4. Jerson Ramirez (2) picked up the save with a clean inning of work. He struck out 1.

The Scrappers (4-2) and Black Bears conclude their series on Thursday night in West Virginia. Liam Jenkins gets the start with first pitch set for 6:35. The Scrappers return home on Friday night to host the Auburn Doubledays at 7:05.

Courtesy: Mahoning Valley Scrappers