Cook, Vikings upend Saints 26-20 in OT in NFC playoffs

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) carries in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Dalvin Cook gained 130 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Kirk Cousins hit tight end Kyle Rudolph with a 4-yard fade on third-and-goal in overtime, and the Minnesota Vikings pulled out a 26-20 victory over the Saints in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs.

Cousins finished with 242 yards and one TD passing, highlighted by his 43-yard completion to Adam Thielen on the opening possession of overtime to give Minnesota the ball on the Saints 2-yard line and set up the winning score.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees passed for 208 yards and a touchdown, but had two turnovers.

