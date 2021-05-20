Contract extended for Cleveland State basketball coach

Cleveland State has extended men's basketball coach Dennis Gates' contract through the 2026-27 season.

by: TOM WITHERS - AP Sports Writer

FILE – In this March 19, 2021, file photo, Cleveland State head coach Dennis Gates directs his team during the first half of a first-round game against Houston in the NCAA college basketball tournament at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. After turning around a program in just two seasons, Gates signed a contract extension Thursday, May 20, 2021, through the 2026-27 season. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File)

Gates led the Vikings to the NCAA Tournament last season, his second year.

The Vikings won 19 games and shared the Horizon League title.

Gates signed a five-year contract in 2019 and inherited a program in disarray.

Before coming to Cleveland State, Gates was an assistant for nine seasons at Florida State under Leonard Hamilton.

Gates’ new deal gives him a raise in salary and includes other bonuses based on the team’s success on the court and in the classroom.

