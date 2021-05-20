Contract extended for Cleveland State basketball coach

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland State has extended men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates’ contract through the 2026-27 season.
Gates led the Vikings to the NCAA Tournament last season, his second year.
The Vikings won 19 games and shared the Horizon League title.
Gates signed a five-year contract in 2019 and inherited a program in disarray.
Before coming to Cleveland State, Gates was an assistant for nine seasons at Florida State under Leonard Hamilton.
Gates’ new deal gives him a raise in salary and includes other bonuses based on the team’s success on the court and in the classroom.