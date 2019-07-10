Consistent winner Springfield wants back into playoffs

For 2nd straight year loss to McDonald keeps Tigers out

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite winning 9 games a season ago, the Tigers finished on the outside of the top 8 in Region 21 by virtue of their 3-point loss to McDonald in week five (20-17). For the second consecutive year, the Tigers were watching week eleven from the sidelines because of a mid-season loss to the Blue Devils. This year, that matchup will take place in week ten with all eyes focused in on what should be another crucial contest.

Springfield has won 26 of their past 33 games (78.8%). Can Springfield get back to the top of the league without their three-year starting QB (Brannon Brungard), top rusher (Luke Snyder) and the team’s top tackler (Zack Stouffer)?

Springfield Tigers

Head Coach: Sean Guerriero, 13th season (70-54)

2018 record (MVAC): 9-1 (6-1), 2nd place

Five Key Points

1.Tigers have finished their 1st two seasons in the MVAC with a 12-2 league record.

2.The Tigers have had a 1,000-yard passer in each of the past 5 years.

3.Last year, Springfield allowed their opponents’ to score less than 10-points per game during the regular season was in 2000 (8.6 ppg).

4.Springfield has won 4 of their last 5 openers.

5.Tigers have won 13 of their last 14 home games.

Offense

Scoring Offense: 42.8 (5th in Area)

Rushing Offense: 221.7

Passing Offense: 119.9

Total Offense: 341.6

…The Tigers’ starting quarterback Brannon Brungard graduated this past Spring. Brungard threw for over 1,100 yards in each of the past three years while tossing a total of 49 touchdowns during that stretch. The team’s workhorse running back Luke Snyder also leaves the program after gaining 2,457-yards and scoring 41 touchdowns on the ground over the course of his junior and senior years combined (2017-18). Also gone is Shane Eynon – who caught a team-best 8 touchdowns an average per reception of 22.8 yards (15 catches, 342 yards).

Some of Brungard’s favorite targets return in the form of seniors Evan Ohlin (18 catches, 268 yards, 4 TDs) and Garrett Walker (15 catches, 242 yards, 5 TDs). Over the last 2 years, the Tigers have scored 799 points and have averaged 40 points per contest over that span.

Defense

Scoring Defense: 7.0 (1st in Area)

…Last year’s success on defense resulted in 3 shutouts, 7 games decided by 30-plus points and just a single opponent was able to score 14-points or more (20-17 loss to McDonald). Zack Stouffer, the team’s leader in tacklers over the last two years, has graduated. The All-League linebacker accumulated 296 defensive stops and 5 interceptions over his final three seasons as a Tiger. Benny Chaszeyca led the Tigers with 4 quarterback sacks also graduated as well.

Last year’s unit caused an average of 2 turnovers per game (10 INTs/10 Fumble recoveries). Back from that group will be top defenders Garrett Stallsmith (41 tackles, 2 FRs) and David Duvall (75 tackles) as well as Garrett Walker (28 tackles).

Schedule

Aug. 30 – at South Range

Sept. 6 – at Brookfield

Sept. 13 – Columbiana

Sept. 20 – at Lowellville

Sept. 27 – Waterloo

Oct. 4 – Jackson-Milton

Oct. 11 – Mineral Ridge

Oct. 18 – at Sebring

Oct. 25 – Western Reserve

Nov. 1 – at McDonald