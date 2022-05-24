MEADVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Conneaut turned away Hickory, 8-1, in their District 10 Quad A softball playoff game on Tuesday.

Hickory struck first on a sharply hit ball down the first base line by Kaitlyn Gilliand scoring Kendra Koerth to give the Hornets an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

Conneaut tied the score at one in the bottom of the first.

In the second, Julianna Jacobs and Lainie Harrington each had an RBI double to give the Lady Eagles a 4-1 advantage. To close out the six-run inning, Linda Shepard hit a three-run homer to extend their lead to 7-1.

Shepard hit another homer in the sixth to add on the final run for Conneaut.

The Eagles will meet Franklin on Thursday in the semifinal round.