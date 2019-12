Congressman Tim Ryan wrote a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred giving his support for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday, Congressman Tim Ryan issued his support for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers after they were listed as one of 42 Minor League franchises that could be cut under a proposal from Major League Baseball.

Ryan urged MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred and Cleveland Indians owner Paul Dolan to abandon MLB’s plan to end its affiliation with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers and 41 other Minor League teams.

