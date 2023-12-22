LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Kennedy posts another impressive victory, this time against St. Thomas Aquinas – 75-60 – behind 30 points from Michael Condoleon.

No. 2 connected on four 3-pointers and was able to score at least 6 points in each quarter.

Nick Ryan and Jaden Rishel finished with 19 and 17 points, respectively.

JFK (7-1) will next play at Boardman on Friday, Dec. 29.

Branson Gilyard led Aquinas with 25 points. Jeante Brown added 7 of his 11 points in the fourth quarter.

The Knights drop to 4-2 with a trip to Canton Central Catholic next Friday.