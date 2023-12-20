CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Both Michael Condoleon and Jaden Rishel surpassed the 1,000 career point mark during Warren JFK’s 79-65 win over Bristol in Cleveland on Wednesday afternoon.

View the moment each reached the 1,000-point club courtesy of Warren JFK Athletics in the video above.

On top of each of them hitting the milestone, Rishel led all scorers in the win with 25 points while Condoleon finished with 15 on the home court of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Courtesy: Warren JFK Athletics

Bristol was paced by Mikey Burbach and Kaiden Kohler each scoring 12 points as the Bears suffer their first loss and fall to 6-1 on the season.

With the win, JFK improves to 6-1 after bouncing back from a hard fought loss to Lutheran West the night before.