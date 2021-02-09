Coming home: Poland set to hire head football coach

Pavlansky will now coach on the same field, Dave Pavlansky Field, that is named for his father

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Pending School Board approval on Monday, the Poland Athletic Department is set to hire Tom Pavlansky as the 15th Head Football coach at Poland Seminary High School.

He will replace Ryan Williams who stepped down from the position in December.

“Coach Pavlansky brings enthusiasm, dedication, and a true passion for the game to our Poland football program,” “As a former Poland Bulldog student athlete, to have Tom come home and coach on a field named after his father gets me extremely excited for our community, our fans, and most importantly our student athletes.” said Brian Banfield, Athletic Administrator for the Poland Local Schools.

Pavlansky has served the past 22 years as the head coach for the Lakeview Bulldogs. During his tenure with the Bulldogs, his teams have won four conference titles and have been to the OHSAA playoffs seven times.

Coach Pavlansky has also coached in the North/ South All- Star Game and was the head coach for Ohio in the 2010 Big 33 Classic played in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Tom served as the 2019-2020 President of the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association.

He graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1987 and The Ohio State University in 1991.