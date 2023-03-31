LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- The Columbiana County Special Olympics basketball team, The Comets, squared off against the Columbiana County Board of Developmental Disabilities at Lisbon David Anderson Jr./Sr. High School in their annual basketball classic Thursday night and the game ended with a wild finish.

With the score tied at 59, the Comets made a layup with 5.7 seconds left.

The staff of CCBDD tried to make one last shot, but it didn’t fall. The Comets won the game 61-59. The Comets also won the Jayvee game against CCBDD by the score of 60-28.

Before the JV game, East Palestine Schools superintendent Chris Neifer was gifted a swag bag and an event t-shirt by CCBDD Superintendent Bill Devon. The shirt was East Palestine colors and it said the phrase #EastPalestineStrong.

Courtesy: Jimmy Joe Savage

The Special Olympics also held 50/50 and basket raffles to support their program.

CCBDD Community Outreach Advocate Adrienne Gallo spoke at the event about her job and the topic of self-advocacy.

Courtesy: Jimmy Joe Savage

This event was a part of CCBDD’s Developmental Disability Awareness Month in March.