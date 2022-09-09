BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton is 4-0 for the second time in three years following their 22-21 thrilling win over rival-Western Reserve.

The Blue Jays’ quarterback Alex Schiavi found Aiden Stanke on a 45-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 21 late in the fourth quarter. Samuel Conn came on to boot the eventual game-winning extra point through to give Jackson-Milton the victory.

Schiavi completed 67% of his passes (12-18) for 98 yards. Keegan White scored the Blue Jays’ first touchdown on a 78-yard run.

Western Reserve’s quarterback Luke Henning threw three touchdowns – a pair of throws to Dom Ricciardi and another to Luke Ramsey. However, the Blue Devils turned the ball over four times.

Jackson-Milton will return home to face Lowellville next week. Western Reserve is set to take on Waterloo in Atwater next Friday.