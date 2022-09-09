BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton is 4-0 for the second time in three years following their 22-21 thrilling win over rival-Western Reserve.
The Blue Jays’ quarterback Alex Schiavi found Aiden Stanke on a 45-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 21 late in the fourth quarter. Samuel Conn came on to boot the eventual game-winning extra point through to give Jackson-Milton the victory.
Schiavi completed 67% of his passes (12-18) for 98 yards. Keegan White scored the Blue Jays’ first touchdown on a 78-yard run.
Western Reserve’s quarterback Luke Henning threw three touchdowns – a pair of throws to Dom Ricciardi and another to Luke Ramsey. However, the Blue Devils turned the ball over four times.
Jackson-Milton will return home to face Lowellville next week. Western Reserve is set to take on Waterloo in Atwater next Friday.
Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.
Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.