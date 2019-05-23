Comeback City! Poland softball rallies in 7th to reach Regional Final Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Poland softball stuns Field with 7th inning comeback [ + - ] Video

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) - The Poland softball team scored five runs in the top of the 7th inning, stunning Field to punch the Bulldogs' ticket to the Regional Final with a 6-5 win at Akron Firestone Stadium Wednesday evening.

Poland trailed 5-1 heading into the final frame and quickly put runners on 1st and 2nd, with no outs in the 7th.

The scoring in the inning started when Camryn Lattanzio brought home a run with an RBI single to make it 5-2.

Then it was Ally Nittoli bringing home another run on a single to cut it to 5-3.

After a fielder's choice made it 5-4, mishaps helped Poland get the lead. One on a flyball by Jackie Grisdale that the right fielder could not handle, which tied the game at 5.

A batter later, the Field shortstop muffed a popup, which gave the Bulldogs the lead 6-5.

In the Falcons part of the 7th, they put runners on 1st and 2nd, but the Bulldogs got out of the inning and into the Regional Final.

Poland will play for the regional title on Saturday against Crestwood at noon.