SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern opened the season with a 15-0 victory over Leetonia.

Junior Eric Colussy tossed a complete game, 10-strikeout day, while allowing just three base hits.

Colussy also went two for three and drove in three runs for the Indians.

Southern’s top four batters combined for five hits on nine at bats as they scored 13 runs.

Jacob McCool, the Bears’ leading hitter, finished by going two for two with a pair of singles.

On Wednesday, the Bears will meet the Indians again.