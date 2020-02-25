Columnist suspended for calling Browns’ Mayfield “midget”

The station's owner issued an apology to Mayfield and the Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) – A Cleveland sports talk radio personality has been suspended indefinitely for referring to Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “midget.”

During a commercial during a show at the NFL scouting combine, ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi didn’t realize his microphone was still on when he used a vulgar word before calling Mayfield a midget.

The station’s owner issued an apology to Mayfield and the Browns.

The company also said it will pursue sensitivity and inclusion training “for everyone on our content teams across our company.”

Mayfield and Grossi have had an at-times combative relationship over the past two seasons.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)