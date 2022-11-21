COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the second time in a decade, Columbus will host the NCAA Women’s Final Four.

The 2027 Women’s Final Four will be played at Nationwide Arena, the NCAA announced Monday. The announcement comes after the site committee visited the arena in August and after a months-long bid to host the games between 2027 and 2031.

Columbus was one of 15 cities bidding to host the event between 2027 and 2031 and one of seven finalists.

“Incredible things happen when we come together in the name of sports,” said Gene Smith, Ohio State’s athletic director, in a Greater Columbus Sports Commission news release. “These championship events will have a profound impact on our university and community.”

Columbus last hosted the Women’s Final Four in 2018, with more than 39,000 people flocking to Nationwide Arena over the course of three games. According to the Greater Columbus Sports Commission, more than 80 percent of 2018’s Final Four patrons were from out of state. An economic impact study conducted after the event found that the weekend generated nearly $22 million in direct spending for the city — including 32,000 hotel-room nights booked.

SportsTravel magazine dubbed the 2018 Women’s Final Four the Sports Event of the Year, with multiple overtimes and close calls. Notre Dame beat Mississippi State for the 2018 championship title.