Columbus Blue Jackets to welcome back fans in March

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets plan to welcome back fans to Nationwide Arena beginning March 2 as they battle the Detroit Red Wings.

According to the CBJ website, the Ohio Department of Health has approved a 10-percent capacity, which amounts to 1,953 fans.

The site says that current season ticket holders will receive priority access, with other pre-sales starting Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Fans will be required to follow protocols in order to attend the home games. They include:

Prior to entering Nationwide Arena, all fans must complete an online check-in questionnaire to be cleared for entry.

Face masks will be required for all guests (ages 2 and over) and must be worn at all times unless actively eating or drinking in your seats. Gaiters, bandanas or masks with vents will NOT be permitted. Masks must fully cover the nose and mouth and fit securely under the chin.

All seats will be grouped in “seating pods” separated by a minimum distance of 6-feet.

All tickets will be distributed via digital/mobile means as all paper tickets and season ticket holder pass cards have been eliminated.

All ticketing, concessions and merchandise will be cashless. Purchases can be made with a debit card or credit card. Reverse ATM’s (no fee cash to credit exchange) have been installed within the arena.

Bags are not permitted with exceptions made for medical bags, diaper bags or clutches no larger than 8″x 5″x 1.”

Per NHL guidelines, the first four rows around the rink, as well as a 12-foot safe zone from player benches, Zamboni tunnels and penalty boxes have been removed from available seating for safety purposes.

There will be no designated smoking areas at Nationwide Arena this season.

Arena District Parking will limit garages for event parking and all garages will be cashless and require a pre-purchased parking pass.

“The 5th Line is incredibly important to our team,” said club president Mike Priest. “We need them in our building and we will need them to abide by the established protocols to ensure we can continue to be together for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.”

In addition, the club and Nationwide Arena have taken the following additional steps to provide guests a safe and healthy environment in which to watch the game:

Nationwide Arena’s robust HVAC system is equipped with high-efficiency air filters that remove 99.97% of airborne particles. In addition, 100% outside air circulates throughout the arena resulting in three complete air changes per hour.

Electrostatic sprayers containing CDC-approved disinfectant spray will be used prior to each event in restrooms, concourses, concession areas, elevators/escalators and all seating areas. All surfaces in the venue are treated with an antimicrobial treatment. Plexiglass barriers reduce contact between fans and staff. Hand sanitizer dispensers are located throughout Nationwide Arena.

Elevators will be limited to two guests or your ticket pod size (maximum of four guests). Guests with disabilities will have first priority. Staircases are available for most guests.

Escalator capacity/ use should be spread out with no more than two guests every three steps.

Motion-activated faucets, urinals, and toilets have been installed. Hands-free paper towel, soap and hand sanitizer dispensers are available in every restroom.

Dedicated venue staff will sanitize touchpoints frequently throughout events.

Where possible, restrooms will have designated entrances and exits to ensure guests can maintain physical distancing.

Family restrooms and the nursing room will be open to guests.

All tickets will list a designated Nationwide Arena entrance to ensure social distancing and congregating in arena concourses and common areas will not be permitted.

CBJ has a complete list of protocols on its website.