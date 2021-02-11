Columbus Blue Jackets move closer to receiving approval for fans at home games

In a statement, the team said it is seeking to allow up to 10% of arena capacity for home games, or 1,953 fans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Blue Jackets announced Thursday morning that they have received approval from local health officials to allow fans back at games at Nationwide Arena and hope to receive state approval soon.

In a statement, the team said it is seeking to allow up to 10% of arena capacity for home games, or 1,953 fans. The team has played its home games this season without fans as they worked on the plan.

Approval has come from Columbus Public Health. Next is seeking a variance request from the state Department of Health.

Here is the statement from the team: