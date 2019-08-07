Columbiana’s Cross poised for monster season with loaded Clippers offense

Jakob Cross threw for over 2,000 yards last season and is one of 16 senior leaders for the Clippers

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana football team is coming off a share of the EOAC Title last fall, compiling 12 league wins over the past two seasons.



But this year’s team may be their deepest and most talented yet, led by senior Jakob Cross, who’s now entering his third season as the Clippers’ starting quarterback.

“It’s very, very much like having a coach on the field,” said head coach Bob Spaite. “Jakob does a tremendous job of getting us lined up and making sure guys are right and he knows pretty much everything that needs to go on offensively, so that’s a huge plus.”

Jakob crosses off all the boxes for the Clippers. In fact, last fall, he completed nearly 55% of his passes for over 2,000 yards. This year, he’s once again loaded with weapons on the outside, including Hunter Zenter and younger cousin Xathon Cross, among others.

“We have as much talent as we’ve ever had here,” Spaite said. “We have as much skill, we have as much size.”

“Playing quarterback, Coach Spaite tells me all the time that all our eyes are on me,” Jakob said. “If we lose then it’s all my fault. If we win, then all the glory goes to me. It’s just given with the position I’m in so I’ve learned to embrace that role.”

“We’ve been working with Jakob since eighth grade year,” said Hunter Zentner, senior wide receiver. “We’ve been working out on the game field, putting in the work. We’re so excited. Senior year, we’re giving it all we can out there.”

There’s also another Cross connection on this team. Jakob’s other cousin, Quenton Cross, is the starting center and one of the leaders defensively. It’s a close bond that’s really a theme for this entire team, with 16 seniors leading the way.

“Over the last few years, you’re able to read everyone and understand what people are going through,” Quenton said. “If someone is dogging it, you know to get on him. If someone is pushing it, you compliment them.”

“We’re just trying to be the best team we can possibly be,” Jakob said. “Obviously, we have a lot of talent. We think we can go very far but our expectations are just to be the best that we can be on every Friday night.”

“[Jakob] doesn’t have to do it by himself,” Spaite said. “This year, probably more than any other year, it’s about us. It’s not so much what other people are going to do to us, it’s about us and how we respond.”