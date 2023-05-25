COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Columbiana senior Beau Velasquez will continue his academic and golf career on scholarship at Wheeling University.

Velasquez was a three-year varsity letter-winner for the Clippers and the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference individual champion.

He was a First Team All-Northeastern Ohio selection, two-time All-Conference award winner and two-time District qualifier.

Velasquez is also a member of the Academic All-Ohio team.

Wheeling University is an NCAA Division II program that competes in the Mountain East Conference.