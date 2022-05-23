NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana High School baseball team outlasted Springfield in a tight game 2-0 in the Division III Niles District Semifinal.

Riley McElwain threw a gem on his 18th birthday, going 6.2 innings without allowing a run with nine strikeouts.

The game was scoreless going into the fourth inning until Zachary Pleska hit a solo home run to right field to make it 1-0.

The Clippers would add a run in the sixth to make it 2-0.

Columbiana moves to 20-6 on the year and advances to the district final on Wednesday against the winner of the South Range/Champion matchup.