Columbiana track standout taking her talents to ‘The Land’

Columbiana's Julia Rapp has signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and track career at Cleveland State University

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana senior Julia Rapp has officially signed a national letter of intent with the Cleveland State University track team.

Rapp holds the Columbiana school record in the 4×100 with a time of 0:50:93.

Last spring, she was a state qualifier in the 100 (10th place), 200 (10th place) and 4×100 (9th place).

Rapp also won a regional championship in the 4×100 and a district championship in both the 100 and 200.

In addition, Rapp was the 2021 EOAC Champion in the 100, 200 and 4×100. She was also named the girls’ MVP of the meet.

