Columbiana track standout taking her talents to ‘The Land’

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana senior Julia Rapp has officially signed a national letter of intent with the Cleveland State University track team.

Rapp holds the Columbiana school record in the 4×100 with a time of 0:50:93.

Last spring, she was a state qualifier in the 100 (10th place), 200 (10th place) and 4×100 (9th place).

Rapp also won a regional championship in the 4×100 and a district championship in both the 100 and 200.

In addition, Rapp was the 2021 EOAC Champion in the 100, 200 and 4×100. She was also named the girls’ MVP of the meet.