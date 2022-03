COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana standout Tony Kocanjer has signed his letter of intent to continue his academic and track & field career at Muskingum University.

A signing ceremony was held at Columbiana High School on Friday.

Muskingum is an NCAA Division III university located in New Concord, Ohio.

Kocanjer was joined by Brian Kocanjer (Father), Tony Kocanjer, LeighAnn Kocanjer (Mother), Erin Heasley (Columbiana Athletic Director), Larry Baughman (Columbiana Assistant Athletic Director), Delaney Kocanjer (Sister), Brileigh Kocanjer (Sister), Ainsley Kocanjer (Sister), Lacey Kocanjer (Sister), Dianna Richardson (Columbiana Track & Field Coach), Don Mook (Columbiana Superintendent)