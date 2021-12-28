TORONTO, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana featured four players who scored in double-figures as the Clippers topped Edison 62-24, in the Todd Kalivoda Holiday Showcase from Toronto High School.

Nick Million led the Clippers’ offensive attack with 19 points. Ashton Kakavros added 12 while Devin Daugherty and Carter Murphy scored 11 and 10 points, respectively. Through seven games, Million is averaging 18.4 points per game.

Columbiana led the Wildcats, 14-0, after the first quarter. The Clippers shot 77.8% from the foul line (14-18).

Next up for the Clippers will be a matchup next Tuesday at United.

Edison (0-10) was led by Tremendous West’s 15 points.