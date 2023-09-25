YOUNSGTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana volleyball won their 14th consecutive game on Monday night after a 3-0 win over Ursuline.

View highlights from the Clippers taking on the Irish in the video above.

After trailing early in the first set, the Clippers went on a quick 6-2 run to take back the lead before battling for a 25-18 win in the first.

With the three sets to none result, Columbiana has still only dropped one set the entire season during their unbeaten streak as they improve to 14-0.

With the loss, the Irish fall to 11-4 on the season and are scheduled to take on Heartland Christian later this week.