COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana’s Riley McElwain has signed his letter of intent to continue his academic and baseball career at Cuyahoga Community College.

A signing ceremony was held at Columbiana High School on Friday.

Tri-C is a Junior College located in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joining McElwain at the ceremony was Ryan Stewart (Father), Riley McElwain, Leslie McElwain (Mother), Erin Heasley (Columbiana Athletic Director), Larry Baughman (Columbiana Assistant Athletic Director), Hank Schlueter (Columbiana Baseball Coach), Ryan Wolf (Columbiana Baseball Coach), Bryce Franken (Columbiana Baseball Coach), and Don Mook (Columbiana Superintendent).