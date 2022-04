COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana sophomore pitcher Alex Eusebio tossed a no-hitter in a 13-0 win over Leetonia in high school baseball action Tuesday night.

Eusebio struck out 10 batters in 5 innings. He also hit a double at the plate.

Seth Spooner homered and hit a triple. Zach Pleska finished with two hits.

Columbiana improves to 3-0 on the season.