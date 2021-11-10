Columbiana softball record holder makes college choice official

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana softball standout Tori Long has officially signed to continue her career in the college ranks at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Last season, Long set a pair of school records in batting average (.687) and slugging percentage (1.104).

During the 2019 campaign, she previously set the school record for triples with seven in a season.

Long was named the team’s Most Valuable Player, piling up 41 hits and 33 RBIs with 13 doubles, three triples and two home runs. She also stole 16 bases.

As a pitcher, she was also strong in the circle, posting a 1.13 ERA.

For her efforts last season, Long was named First Team All EOAC.