Columbiana softball record holder makes college choice official

Columbiana's Tori Long has signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and softball career at Indiana University of Pennsylvania

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana softball standout Tori Long has officially signed to continue her career in the college ranks at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Last season, Long set a pair of school records in batting average (.687) and slugging percentage (1.104).

During the 2019 campaign, she previously set the school record for triples with seven in a season.

Long was named the team’s Most Valuable Player, piling up 41 hits and 33 RBIs with 13 doubles, three triples and two home runs. She also stole 16 bases.

As a pitcher, she was also strong in the circle, posting a 1.13 ERA.

For her efforts last season, Long was named First Team All EOAC.

