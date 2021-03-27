Columbiana softball doubles up Brookfield in opener

Tori Long finished with three hits as she posted the pitching win as well

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana softball begins the new season with a 10-5 victory at Brookfield.

The Clippers’ Tori Long finished with a pair of doubles and a triple as she scored four times. Long also was the starting pitcher for Columbiana as she went four and 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out five Warriors. Shortstop Maci Linhart also went three for four from her leadoff spot.

The Clippers’ offense had 15 base hits, six of which were for extra bases.

Columbiana begins its EOAC schedule with a showdown with Leetonia on Monday at home.

Brookfield was led by sophomore Katie Logan, who hit a homerun. Grace Schultz was the lone Warrior to finish with a pair of base hits (single & double).

Brookfield will play at Springfield on Monday.