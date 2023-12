COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana soars past Wellsville, 62-40.

The Clippers were led by Seth Straharik’s 21 points and Maddox Brown’s 15 in the victory.

Alex Eusebio had 2 points but finished with 10 rebounds.

Columbiana will travel to Valley Christian on Friday.

Tyrell Watkins paced Wellsville with 17 points. Richie Dowling added 11.

The Tigers return home on Friday to take on United.