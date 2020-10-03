Columbiana snaps their skid; evens their record as playoffs approach

Xathon Cross and Anthony Kocanjer each scored twice for Columbiana

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana gets back on track after a two-game skid with a 34-21 win over the homestanding-Lisbon Blue Devils. The Clippers even their record at 3-3.

Anthony Kocanjer and Xathon Cross each scored two touchdowns a piece for the Clippers. Kocanjer gained 107 yards on the ground while Cross was able to get 63 on 16 carries. Kocanjer completed 8 of 11 passes for 103 yards.

The Blue Devils fall to 1-5. Tyler Welsh threw for 128 yards and ran for another 68. Ryan McCullough caught 6 passes for 129 yards and caught a 64-yarder from Welsh for a score.

Scoring Chart

Columbiana, 34-21

First Quarter

C – Anthony Kocanjer, 23-yard TD run (C 7-0)

C – Anthony Kocanjer, 1-yard TD run (C 14-0)

Second Quarter

L – Ryan McCullough, 64-yard TD catch from Tyler Welsh (C 14-7)

C – Xathon Cross, 4-yard TD run (C 21-7)

C – Collin Schick, 31-yard FG (C 24-7)

Third Quarter

C – Xathon Cross, 3-yard TD run (C 31-7)

Fourth Quarter

C – Collin Schick, 39-yard FG (C 34-7)

L – Ryan McCullough, 1-yard TD run (C 34-14)

L – Ryan McCullough, punt return for TD (C 34-21)

Next week is the start of the OHSAA playoffs.

Upcoming Schedules

Columbiana

Oct. 10 – at Western Reserve (OHSAA Playoffs)

Lisbon

Oct. 9 – at Plymouth (OHSAA Playoffs)

Oct. 16 – Mathews