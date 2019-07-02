Columbiana seeks another league title in 2019

Clippers shared the league crown last year with United & Southern

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Since entering the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference two years ago – the Clippers have compiled a 12-2 league mark and are coming off of a share of the conference title just last fall. Over the last four years (whether playing in the EOAC or the ITCL), Columbiana has posted a 19-3 mark in league play. Despite sitting atop the standings, the Clippers missed the post-season.

Columbiana Clippers

Head Coach: Bob Spaite, 31st season overall (186-125-4)

2018 record (EOAC): 6-4 (6-1), T-1st place

Five Key Points

1.Columbiana is seeking their first ever back-to-back league championship

2.Over the course of the last 5 years, Columbiana has featured at least 2 receivers who have finished with over 300-yards receiving

3.Last time a running back gained over 1,000-yards in a season was in 2008 (Brian Warchol, 1541)

4.It’s been 23 years since Columbiana did not average 20-points per game (1996 – 17.4 ppg)

5.From 1991 to 2012 – Columbiana’s defense held their opponents to less than 20-points per game in 19 of 22 years

Offense

Returning Starters: 9

Scoring Offense: 28.7 (22nd in Area)

Rushing Offense: 125.2

Passing Offense: 202.5

Total Offense: 327.7

…The Clippers’ offense looks to continue their magic once again. Columbiana has averaged over 24-points per game in 18 of the last 22 years. They’ve also averaged over 300-yards per game in each of the past six campaigns. Columbiana returns senior quarterback Jakob Cross – who is back for his third season at the helm of the offensive unit. Cross saw his numbers jump in 2018 from completing 52.7% as a sophomore to 54.4% as a junior. His yardage totals also increased from 1351 to 2025. He became the second QB in school history to pass for over 2,000-yards in a single season (joining Mitch Davidson, 2014 & 2015).

Cross’ favorite targets are all back in Chase Franken (788 yards, 8 TDs), Hunter Zentner (316 yards, 2 TDs) and Joey Bable (372 yards, 4 TDs) not to mention a name which is familiar to Jakob – junior Xathon Cross (365 yards, 2 TDs). Franken has averaged over 20-yards per catch in each of his three seasons. He hauled in 19 touchdown grabs. The team featured four rushers who finished 2018 with over 250 yards. They were Steve Anderson, 307 yards; Jakob Cross, 295 yards; Joey Bable, 294 yards and Chase Franken, 266 yards.

The Clippers must replace the anchor of their offense line in center Wayne Davis and tackle Eric Hopfenziz who have since graduated. A quartet of seniors are back in Tyler Zigotti, Nate Davis, Steve Debone and Quenton Cross.

Defense

Returning Defense: 8

Scoring Defense: 20.6 (23rd in Area)

…The production that First-Team All-EOAC linebacker Erik Hopfenziz and Second-Team selection Brandt Virden will be difficult to replace. Hopfenziz accumulated 100 tackles in each of the past two seasons. Last year, he scooped up 2 fumble recoveries and stopped opposing ball carriers for a loss 9 times. Virden finished second on the team in tackles for the second consecutive year. He also had 6 tackles for a loss.

The cupboard is not bare on the defensive side though. Seniors DL Cody Miller (83 tackles, 18 TFL), ILB Jack Carney (98 tackles, 12 TFL) and Hunter Zentner (51 tackles) all are back in the fold. Junior Xathon Cross will be back in the secondary this fall where he picked off 3 passes a year ago.

Once one of the stingiest defenses in all of the area for such a long time – the Clippers have allowed their foes to average 20-points or better in 5 of the past 6 seasons.

Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Manchester

Sept. 6 – McDonald

Sept. 13 – at Springfield

Sept. 20 – Southern

Sept. 27 – Leetonia

Oct. 4 – United

Oct. 11 – Brookfield

Oct. 18 – Wellsville

Oct. 25 – at Lisbon

Nov. 1 – at East Palestine