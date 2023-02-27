WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana Clippers’ boys basketball season comes to a close after a loss to #1 seed Lutheran East 100-42 in the district semifinals.

Columbiana was led by junior Maddox Brown with 13 points during the loss, while Ian Less added 9 points on three 3-pointers. Senior Joe Guido also scored 8 points on a pair of 3s.

Lutheran East’s Cody Head scored a game-high 20 points and freshman TJ Crumble pitched in 16 points. Five different Falcons scored in double digits during the high-scoring output.

The Clippers finish the season 14-10 after notching a playoff win in round one against Valley Christian 85-44 before falling to Lutheran East.