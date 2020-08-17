Columbiana releases updated 2020 high school football schedule

The Clippers schedule will feature teams from the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana High School football team’s schedule is now set after the OHSAA reduced the 2020 season to just six regular season games.

The Clippers will play an all Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference slate and will open the year at home against United.

Below is the full schedule for Columbiana, all games have start times of 7 p.m.

Aug. 28 – United

Sept. 4 – at East Palestine

Sept. 11 – Valley Christian

Sept. 18 – at Southern

Sept. 25 – Wellsville

Oct. 2 – at Lisbon

If the Clippers are eliminated from the postseason before Week 9, then they will complete their season with games against Leetonia and Western Reserve.